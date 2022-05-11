Gotham Knights Fans Are Outraged by Red Hood's Magic Powers

In a new gameplay demo, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal casually revealed that Red Hood will have magic in the new game. In the comics, Red Hood is former Robin Jason Todd and was killed by Joker. He was resurrected by R'as al Ghul via the Lazarus Pit and became an anti-Batman, using his anger to brutally kill criminals and challenge Batman's rules. Needless to say, it's a very emotional arc for both Todd and Batman, but one that still grounded itself in reality to some extent. Gotham Knights appears to be shifting away from key elements of the character and making big changes.

In the new gameplay demo of Gotham Knights, the developers revealed that Red Hood will traverse the world via magic, creating platforms for himself so he can walk wherever he pleases. The developer noted that this is a result of his resurrection, but doesn't appear to be from any comic book. In addition to that, Red Hood will be using non-lethal ammo to attack enemies, taking some of the darkness out of him. As expected, this has confused and even angered some fans of the character since Red Hood is one of the most beloved Batman villains/anti-heroes out there. He's been featured in some games, namely Batman: Arkham Knight where the Arkham Knight was just a reimagined Red Hood. There was also a playable DLC that let you play as the Red Hood.

With that said, fans have been waiting quite a while for a proper playable Red Hood experience... and it seems they may have to continue waiting. Although Gotham Knights looks like a fun game, some fans think WB has taken too many liberties with Red Hood and are upset with how the character is being angled. Red Hood has used some magic swords in the comics, but has never been a magically-powered being. It's possible that Red Hood has opted to abandon his lethal ammo since he's working closely with the Batfamily, but it is still a bit jarring.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Gotham Knights were canceled earlier today.

What do you think of Red Hood's role in Gotham Knights? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can keep reading to see what fans think about the character in the new game.