Gotham Knights Pre-Orders Are Live In Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions

Warner Bros. Montreal and DC revealed the first gameplay footage from the upcoming superhero co-op Gotham Knights earlier today, focusing on the playable characters Nightwing and Red Hood. Details on your pre-order options for the for the game in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition flavors have also been revealed, including the fact that you’ll need to own a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or a gaming PC to enjoy them.

Unfortunately for gamers that haven’t upgraded their consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One will be sitting this one out in order to “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.” However, you still have a bit of time to make the change as Gotham Knights will arrive on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting on October 25th. A breakdown of your options can be found below with Amazon pre-order links. Pre-orders are also live here at Best Buy now.

Gotham Knights Standard Edition ($69.99) Pre-order on Amazon: Includes base game and 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin.

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition ($89.99) Pre-order on Amazon: Includes everything in the standard edition plus the Visionary Pack, Exclusive ”Knightwatch by Jim Lee” Transmog, Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe, Salvage to build new Gear, Boosted Gear, Exclusive Emote and 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways.

Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition ($299.99) Pre-order on Amazon: Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus Gotham Knights Exclusive New Guard Statue, inspired by Jim Lee, Promethium New Guard Transmogs, Jim Lee Certificate of Authenticity, Augmented Reality Talon Key, Gotham City: City of Bridges collectible map.

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death,” an official description of Gotham Knights reads. “An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”

Again, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.