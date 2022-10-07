Gotham Knights Spoilers Leak Online, Executive Producer Responds

Gotham Knights spoilers have now started hitting the Internet just weeks before the game's launch, an occurrence that's becoming more and more common now with new releases. Given that this is a heavily story-based game, however, those leaks are naturally quite impactful when it comes to ruining the narrative for those who wanted to go into Gotham Knights unburdened by knowledge of what's coming. It's no surprise then that Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur Marty is a bit annoyed now that some key Gotham Knights plot points have leaked online.

The leaks in question won't be linked to here, but those who aren't precious about spoilers and want to seek them out themselves should have no trouble finding that info if they really want to. These spoilers appear to have originated from an art book (we saw something similar happen with artwork from God of War Ragnarok), and in terms of their severity, these are about as spoilery as it gets.

I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others. — Fleur *flaoua* Marty (@Flaoua) October 7, 2022

While Marty of course did not reference specifics in her tweet about the situation, it's evident the spoilers have not gone unnoticed. The sole tweet about the topic from the executive producer said she "can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others." That's a sentiment that was also shared by God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog after leaks related to that game started appearing online.

So, for all the Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood fans out there who don't want to have anything spoiled for them, it might be time to start limiting the scope of your searches or figuring out which words you need to mute to avoid seeing anything ahead of schedule. The game is scheduled to come out on October 21st, so we're in the final stretch in terms of avoiding leaks.

For some spoiler-free info about the game as well as some gameplay and impressions on how it feels, you can check out our video above as well as some breakdowns of our chats with the game's creators.