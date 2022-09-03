God of War Ragnarok Producer Responds to New Leaks

God of War Ragnarok producer and director of the 2018 game Cory Barlog has responded to some new leaks for the game. Leaks are kind of expected for most video games given how many people work on them, the amount of outsourcing there is, and so on, there is bound to be at least one loose-lipped person. However, this usually just means things like a general premise for a story, release window, some gameplay features, and other information that would likely be used to market the game anyways. Sometimes there are leaks that actually spoil the game's plot or other secrets that would've remained a mystery until players actually play the game, though.

Unfortunately, some of these key elements from God of War Ragnarok are starting to trickle out. Although there are likely still tons of plot details being kept close to the vest, character details and important information about some plot points have leaked for God of War Ragnarok via an art book. God of War (2018) director and God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog took to Twitter to express his frustration with leaks. Although he didn't specifically name God of War, he did use a gif of Kratos and the timing aligns as there aren't many other notable leaks for other games right now. It isn't the first leak to stem from God of War Ragnarok and given it keeps happening, it likely won't be the last before the game releases in November.

I just…will never understand the reasons why people post leaks of stuff before it releases.



*smh* pic.twitter.com/pDmQ9dHFwe — cory barlog (@corybarlog) September 3, 2022

Sony has been a bit leak prone over the last few years. The first really major incident was when cutscenes from The Last of Us Part II leaked out months before the game's release, spoiling a major death in the game along with other plot points. This continued with the remake of The Last of Us that just released, resulting in gameplay leaking just shortly after the game was announced. Of course, since it's a remake, it didn't spoil much for anyone, but it still shows that this isn't an uncommon occurrence with PlayStation games.

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9th, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.