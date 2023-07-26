Gran Turismo Featurette Details Movie's Inspirational Underdog Story (Exclusive)

Gran Turismo has gotten a new featurette that details the inspirational underdog story the movie is centered around. Set to be the next big game-to-movie adaptation from PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story adapts the story of Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough who won a PlayStation competition in order to learn how to become a real racecar driver which led him to a successful racing career. ComicBook.com's exclusive Gran Turismo featurette can be seen above, and the movie itself is scheduled to head to theaters soon on August 11th.

The featurette offers clips from the movie itself showcasing the tense dynamic between Jann (Archie Madekwe) and his father (Djimon Hounsou) who's critical of his son's interest in racing games and his goal to race real-life cars. Clips and commentary from other leads in the movie including David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Geri Halliwell Horner share more insights into the themes at play in Gran Turismo.

A synopsis for the film released previously further explains the synopsis and the roles that Harbour, Bloom, and others play in the film:

"Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within."

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp who's known for past movies like District 9, Elysium and Chappie. Under PlayStation Productions, this will be the second movie that that the PlayStation subsidiary has released following the Uncharted film released in February 2022. Future adaptations in the works include a Ghost of Tsushima movie that doesn't yet have a release date as well as the Twisted Metal TV series that's releasing this week on July 27th.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story will release on August 11th.