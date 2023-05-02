New Gran Turismo Movie Poster Revealed

Earlier today, the first official trailer for Sony's Gran Turismo film released, and now the first poster has also been revealed. The poster features star Archie Madekwe front and center wearing his Nissan racing suit while holding a PS5 controller. Madekwe is flanked by co-stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, and the top of the poster features the film's tagline "From Gamer to Racer." The tagline does a pretty great job of selling the concept of the movie to the general audience, and letting them know what to expect from Gran Turismo!

The new poster for Gran Turismo can be found below.

(Photo: Sony)

As the tagline implies, Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who really did go from being a gamer to being a racer. Mardenborough started out winning Gran Turismo competitions sponsored by Nissan, and eventually went on to actually race for Nissan Motorsports. In the Sony film, Mardenborough is being played by Madekwe. Meanwhile, Harbour is playing the role of his mentor, Bloom his PR man, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner will take on the role of his mother. The movie is being directed by Neill Blomkamp and will release on August 11th.

Gran Turismo is not the first racing game series adapted into a live-action film, but it does seem quite a bit different from those we've seen in the past. Instead of trying to build a new narrative around the Gran Turismo video games, Sony has opted to adapt Mardenborough's story instead. It's a move unlike anything we've seen from a video game adaptation before; the closest comparison might be the documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters. It will be interesting to see the finished product, and how it performs at the box office. Sony has been looking for ways to adapt more of its properties into films over the last few years, with Uncharted releasing last year, and an adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima currently in development. There's also a streaming series based on Twisted Metal set to release on Peacock.

Do you plan on checking out the Gran Turismo movie? What do you think of the film's first poster? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!