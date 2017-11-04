Gran Turismo PlayStation VR Bundle Announced

A new PlayStation VR bundle is on the horizon. Mary Yee, Vice President of PlayStation Marketing, recently unveiled the Gran Turismo VR bundle on the way that includes the PlayStation VR, the platform’s camera, and updated version of the PlayStation VR Demo Disc that comes equipped with 13 titles, and a physical copy of Gran Turismo Sport. The overall bundle is surprisingly affordable and is a great deal for those looking to get into VR, or for those wanting to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

The system itself will retail for $399.99 in the US, with a $499.99 price tag in Canada. The latest racing title has only just released last month for PlayStation, so it’s a great way for fans interested in the latest installment to experience the in-game environment in a completely different way.

Still on the fence about Gran Turismo Sport?

“Welcome to the future of motorsports – the definitive motor racing experience is back and better than ever only on PlayStation 4. Gran Turismo Sport is the world’s first racing experience to be built from the ground up to bring global, online competitions sanctioned by the highest governing body of international motorsports, the FIA (Federation International Automobile). Create your legacy as you represent and compete for your home country or favorite manufacturer.”

Gran Turismo Sport is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.