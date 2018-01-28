Gran Turismo Sport’s Latest Update Brings New Cars, Tracks And More

When Gran Turismo Sport came out last year for PlayStation 4, it was an adequate racing game, but it was too weighed down by online issues and barebones content. It just didn't live up to the prestige that we've come to expect from Polyphony Digital's racing saga. That said, though, the developers have been trying to make up for it, and just recently released a new update for the game that should calm a few fans down.

In the video above, you can get a detailed layout of what was added to the game, as a free update, including a number of vehicles and tracks. Here's the lowdown on what you can get your hands on once the new update applies:

There are ten new vehicles that you can race around with, including the Toyota Supra RZ, the Dodge Viper GTS, the Toyota 2000GT, the McLaren F1 and the Ford GT. And there are plenty of roadways that you can test these vehicles on, including the classic Autodromo Nazionale Monza (with eight different layouts available), as well as three non-GP versions of the Autodrome Lago Maggiore, including Centre, East and West.

Some new events have also been applied to the GT League, including the F150 Raptor Survival, the J-Sport Meeting, the La Festa Cavallino and the Gr.3 Endurance Series. Drivers should be able to jump right into these the next time they start up the game.

It's slow but steady progress for a game that was plagued with different problems at launch, even if a few – like the requirement of being online in order to save a game – remain. Hopefully the team will continue to iron these out and give fans the racing experience they truth deserve.

The cars certainly look nice, at the very least, and knowing the mechanics behind Gran Turismo Sport, they should handle like a dream. For good measure, the new tracks should test out every bit of your racing nerve, as you master the curves and become even closer to championship racing glory.

You can check out the update in Gran Turismo Sport now, available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.