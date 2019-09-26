Grand Theft Auto 3 Announcement Possibly Coming Soon

Rockstar Games may be making a Grand Theft Auto announcement soon, but not for GTA 6 or even GTA Online. Rather, it looks like the developer is getting ready to announce something related to Grand Theft Auto 3. No, seriously, it looks like Rockstar is doing something new with GTA III. It’s unclear what it could be, but it has caught the attention of Grand Theft Auto fans. More specifically, the game got a new rating in Australia for some reason, suggesting Rockstar is doing something new with the game, otherwise, why would the game get a new rating out of the blue? You might assume this is for a PC release of the game, but the game is already available and rated on PC. So, what other options are there? Well, it’s possible the game is coming to a new platform, such as Nintendo Switch. It’s also possible Rockstar Games is remastering or remaking the game, but this seems unlikely. Beyond this, it’s unclear what it could be for.

Of course, it’s possible the new rating isn’t indicative of anything exciting, however, the game’s 18-year anniversary is right around the corner. More specifically, it’s set to arrive on October 22, so maybe these two things are related? Who knows. Unfortunately, the rating doesn’t divulge any further salient details, so, for now, all we can do is speculate.

For those that don’t know: Grand Theft Auto III released back in 2001 via DMA Design and Rockstar Games. At first, the game was only available on PS2. The first entry in the series since 1999, the game was the best-selling title of 2001, selling 14.5 million copies. And not only is it considered one of the best and most influential games of all-time, but it completely changed the Grand Theft Auto series, and was the starting point for it becoming one of the biggest IP in gaming.

Again, don't get too excited by this rating. Who knows what it could mean, which is to say, take it and the possibilities surrounding it with a grain of salt.