Grand Theft Auto Fans Celebrate Franchise's 25th Anniversary
Believe it or not, today marks the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. On this date back in 1997, DMA Design (which later became Rockstar North) released the original Grand Theft Auto on PC before later bringing it to PlayStation and Game Boy. Since that time, GTA has gone on to become one of the biggest media franchises on the planet and has spawned numerous sequels across a number of different platforms. And to celebrate today's occasion, fans have been sharing their favorite GTA memories in droves.
Throughout the day on Twitter, Grand Theft Auto fans have been both looking back on the original game in the franchise while also talking about their own favorite entries in the series. While opinions have been all over the place, most fans have agreed that the importance of the original Grand Theft Auto can't be understated. Even though GTA didn't really take off until Grand Theft Auto III, without this first installment coming about, the whole video game industry might look vastly different.
Perhaps the only downside about this anniversary is that Rockstar Games itself hasn't called much attention to Grand Theft Auto's 25th birthday. Although the studio has brought up the impending anniversary in the past, Rockstar failed to mention anything on social media today, which is a bit odd. Some fans even hoped that Rockstar would look to use the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto to reveal something new about Grand Theft Auto 6. Alas, this didn't come to fruition, which means we'll have to keep waiting to learn more about what lies in store for the future of GTA.
Are you surprised that Grand Theft Auto as a series is now 25? And what's your own favorite game in the franchise? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see how some are celebrating Grand Theft Auto on its 25th birthday.
Showing Off the Collector's Editions
I love #GTA #gta25years pic.twitter.com/Ocr56VDCUp— Dylan (@_Dyllie_) November 28, 2022
Every GTA Cover
Happy 25th anniversary to Grand Theft Auto!
A genre-define on the industry, legenadary series. pic.twitter.com/UkdjScAm1O— Ocean View (@RockstarG_News_) November 28, 2022
Give Us 25 More Years!
Happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest franchises in the world — GRAND THEFT AUTO!
Thank you to everyone at Rockstar Games for creating these wonderful stories and online experiences you've created. 💛
Here to another 25 years! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/qqPF4OwAXi— Ben (@videotech_) November 28, 2022
That Classic GTA Logo
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto, the original game developed by DMA Design, the game that started it all. #GTA pic.twitter.com/ZhxxbkKjIM— GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) November 28, 2022
"This Game Rocks!"
Grand Theft Auto (1997) pic.twitter.com/PkIQXwLLyM— Grand Theft Auto Out of Context (@GTA_OOC) November 28, 2022
Rockstar Failing to Come Through!
Today being Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary, I feel like Rockstar missed an opportunity to commemorate the occasion by releasing something substantive. Like releasing GTA 5 for the 5th time. 5x5 = 25 after all. Way to let the fans down Rockstar smh.— DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) November 28, 2022
Rockstar Remains Silent
Today, Grand Theft Auto turns 25-years old!
Fallout turned 25 last month & Bethesda spent the whole month celebrating it.
Rockstar's giving away two (crappy) shirts in GTA Online, their only acknowledgement of the big anniversary. Some thought a GTA 6 tease would happen lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PJ2brLpyrR— Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) November 28, 2022
Which GTA Opening Is the Best?
What’s your favourite Opening Intro in the Grand Theft Auto franchise?
Video – GTA: San Andreas Opening Intro pic.twitter.com/mEkAhCYF2k— Liam (@billsyliamgta) November 28, 2022
"Legendary"
It is the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto.
First releasing in 1997 with the classic top-down GTA, with countless genre-definers including GTA 3 and San Andreas, following right up to almost 10 years ago with the latest entry, GTAV.
A legendary series. @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/uIoJXTgsqY— The GTA Base (@TheGTABase) November 28, 2022
GTA 5 Alone Has Been Around for Nearly a Decade
The Grand Theft Auto Series turns 25 today
Nine of those years are from GTA V 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OXTPjZMhYk— Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) November 28, 2022