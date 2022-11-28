Grand Theft Auto Fans Celebrate Franchise's 25th Anniversary

Believe it or not, today marks the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. On this date back in 1997, DMA Design (which later became Rockstar North) released the original Grand Theft Auto on PC before later bringing it to PlayStation and Game Boy. Since that time, GTA has gone on to become one of the biggest media franchises on the planet and has spawned numerous sequels across a number of different platforms. And to celebrate today's occasion, fans have been sharing their favorite GTA memories in droves.

Throughout the day on Twitter, Grand Theft Auto fans have been both looking back on the original game in the franchise while also talking about their own favorite entries in the series. While opinions have been all over the place, most fans have agreed that the importance of the original Grand Theft Auto can't be understated. Even though GTA didn't really take off until Grand Theft Auto III, without this first installment coming about, the whole video game industry might look vastly different.

Perhaps the only downside about this anniversary is that Rockstar Games itself hasn't called much attention to Grand Theft Auto's 25th birthday. Although the studio has brought up the impending anniversary in the past, Rockstar failed to mention anything on social media today, which is a bit odd. Some fans even hoped that Rockstar would look to use the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto to reveal something new about Grand Theft Auto 6. Alas, this didn't come to fruition, which means we'll have to keep waiting to learn more about what lies in store for the future of GTA.

Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see how some are celebrating Grand Theft Auto on its 25th birthday.