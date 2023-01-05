GTA Online Players Get Free Weapon, More Bonuses

GTA Online players looking through the content of the weekly update that dropped on Thursday should know that they've got a free weapon waiting for them in the game alongside a bevy of other discounts and bonuses. Those sorts of discounted items are commonplace in GTA Online, but free weapons aren't so typical with players instead typically getting free clothing and such. The weapon isn't a game changer by any means, but free is free, and you can claim your no-cost Flare Gun now that the update's gone live.

As mentioned previously, the Flare Gun isn't the most dynamic weapon in GTA Online – it's a single-shot weapon that can burn its targets and can blow up vehicles if aimed properly, but you can at least make it your own by using different colored flares with it. If you think you can make use of it, Rockstar Games said at the end of its rundown of discounts available in this weekly update that the Flare Gun is yours to keep.

"Make the right investments this year and expand your real estate portfolio with 35% off all Dynasty 8 Real Estate Properties, sail the open skies with 25% off the Mammoth Hydra (Plane), and pack your garage to the brim with vehicles ranging from military-grade masterpieces to spectacular supercars with 25% off the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Off-Road), Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle), Enus Deity (Sedan), and HVY Nightshark (Off-Road)," Rockstar said of this week's update. "Also receive the Flare Gun for no cost — nothing tastes as good as free feels."

While these discounts always dangle their savings in front of players' GTA$ funds, players can also get a free vehicle this week, too, by winning a couple of races.

"Those who win a Street Race Series four days in a row will gain glory, bragging rights, and the Pfister Growler – a 2-door Sports car that redefines class and opulence, with a controlled handling reserved for drivers that know speed doesn't mean much if left unchecked," Rockstar said.

GTA Online's latest weekly update is now live across all platforms.