‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Introduces ‘Arena War’

It’s Tuesday, which means we’ve got another update for Grand Theft Auto Online. And this week brings a very good one, as a new mode lets you take on other adversaries in the ultimate arena battle. Just in time for wrecking the holidays, too!

With Arena War, fans can partake in a “massive stadium-based competition series with seven new modes, a range of Maze Bank Arena-ready vehicles and modifications available in the brand new Workshop, Arena Points-based unlocks and much more,” Rockstar Games noted in its press release.

With the Workshop, you can craft your vehicles of destruction however you see fit, modifying them with weapons and power and then letting them run wild against opponents.

Arena War‘s modes include Carnage, Flag War, Wreck It, Tag Team, Games Masters, Hot Bomb and Here Come the Monsters, each with their own rules and variations to keep fans happy.

Even when you come up short and lose a match, you’re not out the game. You can watch other competitors fight and give the Arena War Wheel a spin to win a variety of prizes.

Anyone who competes in the new mode will automatically earn Double GTA$ and RP from now through December 18, so it’s a good time to stock up and see how well you fare in the arena. Even when you lose, you win.

As a bonus gift, two free shirts are up for grabs when you log in this week (before the 18th), the Annis and Bravado shirts. Never hurts to put some extra threads in your virtual closet.

Finally, you’ll find the following Weaponry Discounts, which are good through December 18:

Mk II Weapon Upgrades & Customization – 35% off

Luxury Finishes – 25% off

MG & Combat MG – 25% off

Snipers – 25% off

SMGs – 25% off

Shotguns – 25% off

Pistols – 25% off

Explosives & Throwables – 25% off

Body Armor – 25% off

Between the new Arena War mode, the various sales and the freebies, Grand Theft Auto Online has something for everyone this week. Buy your seats now, but you’ll only need the eeeeeeddddgge.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.