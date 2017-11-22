Grand Theft Auto Online’s Latest Update Brings A Furious Chopper, Black Friday Discounts

Another update has just dropped for Grand Theft Auto Online just in time for Black Friday, and you can mow down the opposition with a new military helicopter while taking advantage of some serious discounts.

First up, you'll be able to pick up the FH-1 Hunter, a chopper that comes packing some serious heat with rocket launchers and a Turret for a secondary gunner to operate. You'll be able to pick up the copter at the Warstock Cache and Carry.

In addition, if you log in to GTA Online between today and November 27th, you'll be able to score yourself a free Jock Cranley Jumpsuit. Yep, no charge.

Online also has 16 new Transform Races to choose from, and taking part in them over the next week will earn you Double GTA$ and RP.

As for discounts, there are plenty of places offering a 25 percent slashed-off price in time for Black Friday, including the following:

Progen Tyrus – 25% off

Dewbauchee Rapid GT – 25% off

Engine Upgrades – 25% off

Handling Upgrades – 25% off

Brakes – 25% off

Transmission – 25% off

Turbo – 25% off

Suspension – 25% off

Spoilers – 25% off

Finally, there's a new Premium Race and Time Trial that you can take advantage of between now and November 27th. The Premium Race is called "Redneck," limited to the Rocket Voltio vehicle, and the Time Trial is called "End To End". And if you take part in either, you'll be able to earn Triple RP no matter how you place. There will also be GTA$ and RP for placing in the top three.

That's it for this week's update, but we're likely to see more festive stuff in the month ahead, leading up to Christmas.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.