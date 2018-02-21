Grand Theft Auto Online Update Offers New Vehicle, Awesome Discounts

Now that the tax season event is in full swing over in Grand Theft Auto Online land, it’s time for players to spend that sizable return for a little “treat yo self” action. With epic discounts on Yachts, renovations, and more – Rockstar wants to make sure you get the most out of that extra Grand Theft Auto cash.

In addition to the better prices to upgrade your life in-game, a new vehicle has also been revealed with the Karin 190z seen above. A sleek two-door ride isn’t cheap, but man does it look sexy.

Here are this week’s Grand Theft Auto Online discounts, courtesy of the Rockstar press release we received:

This Week’s Grand Theft Auto Online Discounts

YACHTS, MOCs & MORE

All Yachts – 30% off

Yacht Renovations – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center Cabs – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center Renovations – 30% off

Bunker Renovations – 30% off

Aircraft Workshop – 25% off

HIGH-END VEHICLES

Ocelot Pariah (Sports) – 30% off

Ocelot XA-21 (Super) – 30% off

Coil Raiden (Sports) – 30% off

CLOTHING & TATTOOS

The Doomsday Heist clothing – 25% off

Import/Export tattoos – 25% off

And in case you needed a little re-hash about what the Tax Refund event is all about:

“Tax season is upon us and with 2017’s population growth, the San Andreas Treasury Department is happy to report a new stimulus for all citizens – hustlers, triggers, shot callers and kingpins alike. Plus, take advantage of new state-wide GTA$ rebate program to spend on anything in GTA Online; from sensible investments like Executive Offices to submarine-sports car hybrids like the Stromberg.

Simply log in to GTA Online at any point between February 16th and 26th to qualify for a GTA$250,000 stimulus bonus. Also, all GTA$ spent in GTA Online between February 16th and 26th will get you a 10% rebate (up to GTA$1M cash back). Then come back after February 27th to claim your GTA$ stimulus bonus and GTA$ rebate.”

All of the bonuses and rebates offered will be found in players’ Maze Bank account beginning on February 27th through March 6th. It’s the perfect time to play, especially given the Valentine’s Day event going on now as well! Even more rewards, even more free goodies to enjoy from now until the 19th!:

Till Death Do Us Part: Up to four pairs of star-crossed lovers take part in the ultimate GTA Online quadruple date: each couple has one life between them, so remember to look out for your partner – if they die, so do you.

Slasher: The shotgun-wielding Slasher stalks up to seven Hunted, equipped only with flashlights. After three minutes, the Hunted get shotguns of their own to turn the tables on the Slasher.

Resurrection: Nothing says ‘team building exercise’ like bringing your buddy back into the game by shooting some chump on the other team in the back of the head. But remember that it goes both ways – until you’ve wiped them out completely, they can always come back.

Deadline: Suit up and outmaneuver the enemy while mounted upon a blazingly fast Nagasaki Shotaro. Emitting a devastating beam of light in your wake as you ride through the arena, competitors unfortunate enough to come into contact with your trail meet an immediate and fiery end.

Lost vs. Damned: It’s Angels against Devils in the ultimate battle of the soul. Each match flips between day and night for 60 seconds at a clip, with advantages including regenerated Armor and Health and improved weapon options depending on the time – day for the Angels and night for the Devils.