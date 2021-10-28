Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Revealed for Oculus Quest 2

Facebook announced during today’s Facebook Connect live stream that it’s in the process of collaborating with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Oculus Quest 2 in the future. While details on the project are still sparse, this will mark the first time that GTA has come to a virtual reality device. It also will likely be the biggest single title that has ever appeared on an Oculus platform.

The reveal of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as a whole was revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during today’s Facebook Connect presentation. Facebook didn’t have any actual gameplay to show off to give fans an idea of what San Andreas might look like in VR, but Zuckerberg noted that this game has been a long time coming. “Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2,” Oculus said in a new blog to accompany this reveal. “Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds. This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it.”

Experience the iconic, open-world of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in an entirely new way. This @RockstarGames classic is in development for Oculus Quest 2. More details soon. #FBConnect https://t.co/fMPTmTFv6W pic.twitter.com/bz6YFGxRHH — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) October 28, 2021

This initiative to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Oculus Quest 2 is actually more in line with some other moves that Oculus has made over the past year with hardcore games. Specifically, Capcom’s beloved title Resident Evil 4 just launched on Oculus Quest 2 within the past couple of weeks. Clearly, one of the latest strategies at the company is to focus on popular titles like this from the past and revamp them for virtual reality. Whether or not it leads to more sales of Oculus Quest devices remains to be seen.

At this point in time, no release dates or windows have been revealed by Facebook when it comes to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Given that more news associated with Oculus is on the horizon, though, we might start to hear more in the coming weeks and months.

What do you think about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to Oculus Quest 2? Will this convince you to buy a headset if you haven’t already? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.