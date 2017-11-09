Grand Theft Auto V’s Liberty City Mod Has Been Delayed

It may not be getting the Red Dead Redemption mod that so many people want, but a team of modders are working hard to give Liberty City a return in Grand Theft Auto V – but you might have to wait a bit longer for it.

The mod, also known under the name of OpenIV, will enable the porting of the entire city from Grand Theft Auto IV into the game. But it's such a massive project that it's ended up having to be pushed back a little bit.

"[The] Mod is delayed because we currently do not have much time to spend on modding (and Liberty City [requires] a lot of time)," said creator GooD-NTS, speaking in the GTA forums. "We all have [a] life outside of modding and sometimes it is just impossible to spend time on modding because we just do not have that time."

There's no new release date given for the mod just yet, but it'll likely take some time to arrive. The creators didn't want to give any kind of timetable when such a huge project would require a great deal of time to put together.

That said, the modders did make note that the delay isn't any sort of technical issue with the game, and Rockstar Games hasn't put a kill order on the project, unlike that previous Red Dead mod that's no longer happening. So at least it's still coming.

Once it is introduced, Liberty City will provide an entire new playground for fans to play around in, as it will be set just off the coast of Los Santos, so you won't have to worry about it replacing anything. Furthermore, based on the new rounds of screenshots (which we've included in the attached gallery), there's a lot to look forward to, as the detail is quite superb.

The mod is currently for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V, but you never know – someone could be savvy enough to carry it over to consoles. Again, though, it'd probably take a great deal of time.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.