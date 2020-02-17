A Trio of Great Indie Games Confirmed For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Sometimes, there really is too much of a good thing. The sad reality is, it’s hard to play every critically-acclaimed game out there, especially when they sometimes remain exclusive to certain platforms. Fortunately, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will soon get the opportunity to play a trio of beloved games from developer Bertil Hörberg. On Twitter, Hörberg revealed that Gunman Clive, Gunman Clive 2, and Mechstermination Force are all heading to PS4 and Xbox One. All three titles released to strong reviews, thanks to their old-school gameplay and unique visuals. For those who missed out on the games the first time, this should prove to be an excellent second chance!

In the two Gunman Clive games, players take on the role of the titular hero as they are tasked with rescuing Ms. Johnson from kidnappers. Early on, the villains match the game’s western theme, but as things progress, they become more and more bizarre, adding robots, aliens, ducks, and more. The game’s sequel gave Ms. Johnson a chance in the spotlight, with a control scheme reminiscent of Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros. 2. That isn’t the only retro game the Gunman Clive games evoke, however. Fans of Mega Man, Bionic Commando, and Donkey Kong Country will also find a lot to love.

While the first Gunman Clive released in 2012, Mechstermination Force is a more recent release from Hörberg Productions. Released last year on Nintendo Switch, the game pits players against gigantic mech opponents in a boss rush style adventure. The title is technically separate from the Gunman Clive franchise, but Clive does appear playable for those who owned both Mechstermination Force and Gunman Clive HD Collection on Nintendo Switch. Whether or not this feature will be retained remains to be seen.

Yes actually, and PS4, along with MechsterminationForce. Probably not really worth it this late in the generation, but thought it would be worth a try back when I first decided it last year, but the process has been delayed — Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) February 16, 2020

With so many of 2020’s biggest titles delayed until later in the year, there is no better time for players to catch up on games they might have missed the first time around. As of this writing, no release date has been announced for the Gunman Clive games or Mechstermination Force on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but players can always check out the games on Nintendo Switch, if they can’t wait.

Do you plan on seeking out the Gunman Clive games or Mechstermination Force when they release on PS4 and Xbox One? Have you ever played them on any other platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!