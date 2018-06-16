GreedFall Delayed to 2019, New Trailer

Spiders and publisher Focus Home Interactive have announced that the former’s upcoming colonial period role-playing game, GreedFall, has been delayed out of 2018 and into 2019.

However, to alleviate the bad news, the pair have released a brand-new trailer of the game.

The new trailer notably doesn’t offer up any gameplay, which has yet to be revealed, but does feature some beautiful cinematic work and promise of an interesting story set during a time not often enough explored by video games.

More specifically, it reveals the origins of the game’s story, which features settlers, treasure hunters, and mercenaries fleeing a continent plagued by pollution and an incurable disease. In their path of fleeing, they discover a remote island seeping with magic, and rumored to be filled with riches and lost secrets.

Focus Home Interactive and Spiders didn’t provide any reason as to why the game has been pushed, so presumably it’s simply because it needs more time.

Revealed early last year, GreedFall is notably Spider’s ninth game developed as an independent studio out of Paris. It’s most recent release, The Technomancer, notably received middling reviews, many of which praised its potential and scope, but criticized its execution.

GreedFall is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You read more about it below:

GreedFall is the latest RPG from Spiders, currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Set in a 17th century setting embedded in magic, GreedFall has a unique visual identity inspired by European Baroque art, depicting grandiose sceneries in muted warm colors and dark undertones.

Explore a fresh new world as – along with many other settlers, mercenaries and treasure hunters – you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, rumored to be filled with riches and lost secrets. A grand journey filled with mystery follows, as you find yourself in the middle of ever-increasing tensions between the invading settlers and the locals, who are protected by manifestations of the island’s earthly magic in the form of supernatural beings.

With a strong focus on its core RPG identity, GreedFall follows Spider’s experience in building intricate worlds filled with mysteries to discover, weaving deep character interactions, and offering players freedom to achieve quests and objectives in many different ways – through combat, as well as diplomacy, deception or stealth. The island of GreedFall is a living, ever-evolving world. Your actions, from seemingly trivial choices to the most important political decisions, will influence and alter its course, as well as the relationship between the different factions established on the island.