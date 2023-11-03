Greg "Ghostcrawler" Street Returns to MMOs With Next Project Codenamed Ghost

Greg "Ghostcrawler" Street burst into the public eye during his time at Blizzard Entertainment as the lead systems designer for World of Warcraft until 2013. After leaving, he joined Riot Games to help work on its upcoming League of Legends MMO. However, he decided to leave Riot and start his own studio alongside Brian Holinka who was previously a lead combat designer at Blizzard Entertainment. The duo and their team have been hard at work since May 2023, and today Fantastic Pixel Castle announced that it is working on a new AAA MMORPG codenamed Ghost.

What is Greg Street's Project Ghost?

Hello! 👋



We are Fantastic Pixel Castle, a new games studio making an epic AAA MMORPG codenamed Ghost.



To learn more about our studio and vision for Ghost, visit our website at https://t.co/34jbooP5JE.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZdGYJABs23 — Fantastic Pixel Castle (@FPCStudio) November 2, 2023

Considering the project was just unveiled today, we don't know much about Ghost. Fantastic Pixel Castle calls it "an epic AAA MMORPG," so functionally it seems like it will be in Street and Holinka's wheelhouse. Fortunately, we're going to earn quite a bit more very soon. One of the studio's core values is to "partner with players," which it will be doing out of the gate by revealing its full pitch on November 8.

Fans shouldn't expect gameplay from Ghost, but Street says the team will be answering player questions during the livestream, so we'll likely learn way more about what to expect. It'll also be interesting to see the team's current plans considering everything seems to be coming together so quickly. That doesn't necessarily mean Ghost is being rushed. The studio is being led by two of the more notable developers in the genre, but spinning up an MMO this quickly is a bit surprising. Hopefully, Ghostcrawler and the rest of the team will be able to quiet any doubts players have on November 8.

What's Happening With The League of Legends MMO?

Despite the League of Legends MMO being in the works for several years, we don't really know much about it other than it's set in Runeterra. That speaks to how surprising it is to see Fantastic Pixel Castle already hosting a livestream for its first game. MMOs usually take a long time to get up and running. Even a studio with as much money and development power as Riot hasn't been able to give us a release window yet.

That said, the studio is still actively hiring developers to work on the project, so it's not dead even though it lost one of its more high-profile developers in Ghostcrawler. It's possible that we might hear something official next year, but the League of Legends MMO seems even further out than that. Remember, Valorant was first announced in 2014 and wasn't released until 2020. Considering the MMO project was first revealed in 2020, it seems like we'll be waiting until 2025 at the earliest, though given the complexity of the genre, 2026 may be more likely.

With that in mind, Fantastic Pixel Castle may be able to come out before the LoL project is even finished. That would be quite an impressive accomplishment for Ghostcrawler and the team. We'll learn more about Project Ghost next week during its November 8 livestream.