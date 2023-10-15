Arcane Is Definitely Canon, Riot Games Confirms

If you have watched Arcane, you must get why the show is such a big deal. Released IN 2021, Arcane made waves at Netflix as Riot Games brought the League of Legends world to new heights. In fact, Arcane has grown its own vibrant fandom separate from the hit game, but a recent update from one Riot executive confirms the two titles are canon.

Over on Reddit, a dev by the name RiotMeddler got fans buzzing when they posted to the League of Legends community. In a thread dedicated to a lore update, it was there RiotMeddler told fans Arcane is very canon to the main series.

"Arcane is canon," they wrote. "League is also in that same canon... Can't go into exact details, can say there has been more than one rune war/conflict though, some bigger, some smaller."

In the same post, several other devs chimed in with their take on Arcane. It was there RiotPraeco shared the following when asked how the Arcane creators will work with League of Legends.

"Games vs. truly narrative efforts (like TV/Film) are developed very, very differently. Game development team structures (for games like League(!)) tend to be a lot flatter than a film or tv-show. Finding the right parameters/answers is a lot more iterative. Movies, tv-shows require a somewhat singular vision. The creative needs of League are very different than the needs of something like Arcane. So you have to impose quite a few changes to align certain decision-making, while also trying to maximize the potential of both expressions," RiotPraeco shared.

"This shit is very, very hard, and there is no studio in the world that has done this well yet. Arcane was the first time Riot ever tried to put together something purely narrative -- especially at that scale."

Given the sheer popularity of Arcane, you can understand why the teams at Riot Games are keeping a close eye on the IP. The show broke records at Netflix within a week of its premiere, and a number of fans still herald Arcane as the greatest video game adaptation to hit television. There was never any doubt on Arcane season two, and the series is being worked on quietly behind the scenes. But as that work continues, this update has reassured fans Arcane and League of Legends are far more tied than some expected.

