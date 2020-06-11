Grand Theft Auto V Coming to PS5 in 2021

✖

Today during Sony's PS5 games event, Rockstar Games and Sony announced that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PS5 in an expanded and enhanced form in 2021, and when it releases, all PlayStation Plus subscribers will get GTA Online for free, regardless if they own the base game on the console.

At the moment, it's unclear what "expanded" entails, but it does suggest new story content may be on the way, which would be a first for the game. For now, Rockstar Games hasn't disclosed any details on this, and it may be awhile before we hear more about it.

GTA 5 will be available on PS5 in 2021. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date, but we should hear about one soon. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story pitch:

"When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other."

