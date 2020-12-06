GTA 5 Players Making Shocking Discovery About the Game Seven Years Later

✖

Grand Theft Auto players have made a shocking discovery about GTA 5 seven years after the first release. GTA 5 may be two generations old, but it's still one of the most-played games in the world thanks to GTA Online. And with the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, it shows no signs of slowing down. That said, slowing down is exactly what one player did recently, and it led to a great discovery about the game.

When most Grand Theft Auto players play GTA 5, they run over, blow up, and find the most inventive ways imaginable to kill NPCs. Blindly killing NPCs in Grand Theft Auto is practically an American pastime. However, rather than drive their SUV down the sidewalk, one player decided to talk to the game's NPCs, and it turns out one of them is Tyler, The Creator, or more specifically, voiced by Tyler, The Creator.

Taking to Twitter, user Flacko revealed there's an unnamed NPC roaming Los Santos with the voice of Tyler, The Creator. The character looks nothing like Tyler, The Creator, but if you can manage to get him to speak, out will come the rapper's distinct voice.

just found out Tyler the creator voices some random dude in gta 5 lmaoo pic.twitter.com/IcHdnLwdo5 — Flacko⁷⛷ (@flackoyee) November 28, 2020

It's worth pointing out that back in 2013, Tyler, The Creator revealed -- via Twitter -- that he was the voice of a character in the game. That said, no one used Twitter back in 2013. Okay, many people did, but the point is this "discovery" was news to many, hence why it's been going viral. That, and because the man himself retweeted it. Further, while some may have known Tyler, The Creator voiced a character in the game, chances are they never came across this random NPC, let alone talked to them.

