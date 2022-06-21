GTA Online Insider Teases Liberty City Map Expansion

According to a new rumor, Rockstar Games is preparing a substantial update for GTA Online that will come complete with a Liberty City map expansion. As you would expect, this will be accompanied by new activities for players to partake in, including a "Cops 'n Crooks mode" and a feature fight between players and Don Percival, a major antagonist in GTA 5. Completing this will also apparently be 20 new radio stations, including one called Carcer Soul FM. And this is about the extent of the report.

As for the report, it comes the way of XFire and GTA leaker, Matheusvictorbr. The former has presumably verified the information, at least to an extent, but this isn't explicitly said one way or another. That said, if any of this sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first time the latter has floated this information, but previously some of the aforementioned finer details were missing.

As for Liberty City, for those that don't know, it's the series' fictional take on New York City. It's notably the setting of GTA 3 and GTA 4. Of course, characters from these two games could reappear with this expansion, if it's real. It's also possible this ties into the rumors that Michael, one of GTA 5's protagonists, is getting his own version of The Contract update, which starred Franklin, another GTA 5 protagonist.

In the past, Matheusvictorbr has suggested this update could release as early as this summer. If this is true, then it's going to need to be revealed soon. Interestingly, the aforementioned Michael DLC rumors have suggested it's going to be revealed soon.

Fueling the fire of this speculation has been recent observations that Rockstar Games has been oddly quiet lately, compared to how it normally is, especially with the newswire and on social media.

Speaking of Rockstar Games, it hasn't addressed this new rumor and the speculation it's engulfed in. We don't expect this to change, primarily because Rockstar Games never comments on rumors, but if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story with what is provided, salient or not.