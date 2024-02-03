GTA Online's Weekly Update Adds Free Gifts, Triple GTA$ Bonuses
GTA Online's new weekly update is here.
GTA Online has gotten a brand new update that gives you a bunch of free stuff and the opportunity to make heaps of money. GTA Online is easily one of the biggest games out there right now and has managed to almost single-handedly carry Rockstar Games for a decade. Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit and is one of the best selling games of all-time as well, but the sustainability of GTA Online has given Rockstar the freedom to take as long as it needs on Grand Theft Auto VI and seemingly not release many other projects in between. The developer has done a fantastic job of supporting the game for all these years and that support shows no signs of slowing down.
The weekly update for GTA Online brings a bunch of goodies to players this week. For starters, there are so many ways to make lots of money with relative ease. GTA Online is offering triple GTA$ for Simon Export Requests, Contact Mission and the Community Series, a bonus $100k for delivering two Export Request vehicles, and double GTA$ for auto shop client jobs, exotic exports, and The Vespucci Job (remix). In case you are feeling frugal with all that new money, Rockstar is also giving out a free Lunar New Year gift (masks, dresses, and other clothing items) for playing anytime this week. You can view the full list of highlights for this week's update below.
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Simeon Export Requests and Contact Missions
- A free Lunar New Year gift for playing any time this week
- GTA$100,000 reward for delivering two Export Request vehicles this week
- Double GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Client Jobs, Exotic Exports, and The Vespucci Job (Remix)
- Triple GTA$ and RP on the Community Series featuring a new batch of jobs celebrating the talented community of creators in GTA Online
- Salvage Yard Robbery Targets: The Benefactor LM87, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, and Bravado Greenwood
- Returning Vehicles at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Coil Raiden, Överflöd Imorgon, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Bravado Verlierer, and Pegassi Infernus
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Karin Vivanite and Grotti Tursimo Omaggio
- HSW Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Sentinel XS
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Earn the Lampadati Michelli GT by finishing Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days straight
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Weeny Issi Sport, Ocelot Lynx, and Schyster Deviant
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Declasse Mamba
- 30% off the Eclipse Blvd Garage and its Customizations
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Coil Raiden, Överflöd Imorgon, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Bravado Verlierer, and Pegassi Infernus
- Gun Van Discounts: 30% off the Unholy Hellbringer and 35% off the Heavy Rifle for GTA+ Members
- GTA+ Members: A free Albany Cavalcade XL (SUV), free Clothing, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on Wildlife Photography Rewards, 2X Los Santos Car Meet Reputation, and more