GTA Online's Weekly Update Adds Free Gifts, Triple GTA$ Bonuses

GTA Online has gotten a brand new update that gives you a bunch of free stuff and the opportunity to make heaps of money. GTA Online is easily one of the biggest games out there right now and has managed to almost single-handedly carry Rockstar Games for a decade. Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit and is one of the best selling games of all-time as well, but the sustainability of GTA Online has given Rockstar the freedom to take as long as it needs on Grand Theft Auto VI and seemingly not release many other projects in between. The developer has done a fantastic job of supporting the game for all these years and that support shows no signs of slowing down.

The weekly update for GTA Online brings a bunch of goodies to players this week. For starters, there are so many ways to make lots of money with relative ease. GTA Online is offering triple GTA$ for Simon Export Requests, Contact Mission and the Community Series, a bonus $100k for delivering two Export Request vehicles, and double GTA$ for auto shop client jobs, exotic exports, and The Vespucci Job (remix). In case you are feeling frugal with all that new money, Rockstar is also giving out a free Lunar New Year gift (masks, dresses, and other clothing items) for playing anytime this week. You can view the full list of highlights for this week's update below.