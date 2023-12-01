GTA Online Weekly Update Adds New Bonuses and Freebies

GTA Online's new weekly update has been detailed and it will allow you to get free goodies, make more money, and more. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and that's largely because it's totally unrivaled. Rockstar Games made its signature, premium open world gameplay accessible in an online world in a way that no one else can really compete with. It has resulted in years of fun and the developer has found new ways to expand it at no extra cost to the player. The game is always rapidly growing, constantly evolving, and is giving players new stuff to do on a regular basis.

On top of that, we get weekly updates that keep players engaged. These GTA Online updates give players rewards for doing certain missions, allow them to earn free items, and even partake in special events. It's really unique and Rockstar Games has done an incredible job at sustaining it. While no one really expected to be playing it ten years later, here we are! This week, Rockstar Games is offering double GTA$ on Project Overthrow missions, a free livery for the Mammoth Avenger, discounts on properties and vehicles, and much, much more. This is likely the last update we're going to get before the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, as Rockstar has confirmed we will get it in early December, but hasn't given a firm date.

GTA Online Weekly Update (11/30/23)