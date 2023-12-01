GTA Online Weekly Update Adds New Bonuses and Freebies
GTA Online has released its new weekly update.
GTA Online's new weekly update has been detailed and it will allow you to get free goodies, make more money, and more. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and that's largely because it's totally unrivaled. Rockstar Games made its signature, premium open world gameplay accessible in an online world in a way that no one else can really compete with. It has resulted in years of fun and the developer has found new ways to expand it at no extra cost to the player. The game is always rapidly growing, constantly evolving, and is giving players new stuff to do on a regular basis.
On top of that, we get weekly updates that keep players engaged. These GTA Online updates give players rewards for doing certain missions, allow them to earn free items, and even partake in special events. It's really unique and Rockstar Games has done an incredible job at sustaining it. While no one really expected to be playing it ten years later, here we are! This week, Rockstar Games is offering double GTA$ on Project Overthrow missions, a free livery for the Mammoth Avenger, discounts on properties and vehicles, and much, much more. This is likely the last update we're going to get before the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, as Rockstar has confirmed we will get it in early December, but hasn't given a firm date.
GTA Online Weekly Update (11/30/23)
- Double GTA$ and RP on Project Overthrow Missions and Sumo
- Free Galaxy Livery for the Mammoth Avenger
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Dinka Sugoi
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Benefactor LM87 and Överflöd Entity MT
- This week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Penaud La Coreuse, Bravado Buffalo EVX, Annis 300R, Invetero Coquette D10, and Grotti Visione
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row to earn the Dinka Postlude
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Lampadati Viseris, Enus Stafford, and Coil Cyclone
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Premium Test Ride: The Principe Deveste Eight
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
- 40% off Hangar Properties and their Upgrades & Modifications
- 30% off the Operations Terminal Upgrade for the Mammoth Avenger
- 30% off the Eclipse Blvd. Garage – which can store up to 50 vehicles across multiple floors
- Vehicle Discounts: 20% off the Bravado Buffalo EVX, 30% off the Principe Deveste Eight, Annis 300R, Grotti Visione, Benefactor LM87, and Mammoth Streamer 216 (Plane), 40% off the Invetero Coquette D10, Enus Stafford, Lampadati Viseris, and Coil Cyclone
- Gun Van Discounts: Free Baseball Bat, 30% off the Unholy Hellbringer, and 50% off the Homing Launcher for GTA+ Members
- GTA+ Members: Free Ocelot Pariah, Boosted chance of finding Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist vault each week, 40% off Arcade Upgrades and Modifications, 50% off Super Yacht and Casino Penthouse Modifications, free clothing and much more