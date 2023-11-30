Rumored GTA 6 Actor Denies Role in New Game

One of the actors that was rumored for Grand Theft Auto VI has denied that they're in the game. Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, but Rockstar Games has ensured it has been kept in a veil of secrecy for years. For years, we were treated to various rumors and "leaks" that varied in reputability, but Rockstar Games was kind enough to let us all know that it was working on a new Grand Theft Auto in early 2022. Later that year, a massive leak occurred and resulted in an hour and a half of gameplay surfacing on the internet. We got our first look at the game's two protagonists, Vice City, and some of the mechanics in the game, but story details were largely non-existent.

With the leaks, people tried to make guesses about who was playing the two protagonists based on their looks and voices. Actress Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz was rumored to be the actress for Lucia, the first female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto. However, that may not be the case. Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz recently took to Instagram to celebrate that she was actually in Grand Theft Auto V as Lupe, one of the characters that was added in a GTA Online update. Lupe helps players manage their warehouses in GTA Online, but doesn't play any kind of significant role beyond that. She clarified in the comments that she is not in Grand Theft Auto VI, however. She did note her enthusiasm over being in Grand Theft Auto V, though.

"This was a career goal and I'm so grateful it has been realized. [...] I remember playing the game myself when I was a teen and I have to say: I never thought I'd have the opportunity of being a part of such a cool game or being the voice of a hardcore chick."

Of course, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Many wonder if her work with Rockstar Games in the past helped her land the role in Grand Theft Auto VI or maybe even vice versa given how long Grand Theft Auto VI has been in the works. The actress wouldn't be able to say she's in GTA 6 because of NDAs, but it is interesting she did specifically say she isn't in it when she could've continued to ignore questions about it. Either way, we likely find out soon.

GTA 6 Trailer

The first trailer for GTA 6 is expected to debut within the next week or two as Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will arrive in early December. As of right now, we have no idea what to expect from the trailer. Rockstar also tends to keep cast details a secret until around the release of the game itself, but it's possible things will be different with this release. Either way, the higher quality looks at the character's faces along with their voices will likely lead to more speculation about their respective actors.

[H/T Dexerto]