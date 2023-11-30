GTA 6 Insider Narrows Down Trailer Release Date

A well-known GTA 6 insider who has proven reliable so far has narrowed down the release date of the game's first-ever trailer. Rockstar Games has already confirmed the GTA 6 trailer is coming in early December, but it's not said exactly when it will drop. To this end, the Tez 2 -- who was the first to relay word that a trailer was releasing this year -- has provided more information, and in turn poured more coal into the GTA 6 trailer hype train.

Taking to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Tez 2 noted that a new GTA Online event runs for two weeks ending on Tuesday, December 12. Adding to this, they point out that prior to the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal, Rockstar Games skipped a week to have the reveal trailer on spotlight. So, as a result of the end of next week likely being reserved for the aforementioned GTA Online DLC, Grand Theft Auto fans can expect the GTA 6 reveal trailer to pop up either tomorrow, Friday, December 1, or during the weekend, or Monday/Tuesday at the latest. The Tez 2 makes not mention if whether or not a teaser will be released first.

"GTA Online event runs for two weeks ending on Tuesday, December 12," reads the tweet in question. "Prior to the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal, Rockstar skipped a week to have the trailer on spotlight End of next week is likely reserved for GTA Online DLC. So we can expect the GTA 6 trailer either on Friday, during the weekend or on Tuesday at most."

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt as it appears to be nothing more than informed speculation, however, it does add up. A reveal tomorrow, on December 1, seems unlikely, but a reveal early next week, perhaps announced over the weekend, seems likely based on how Rockstar Games handled the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal.

As you would expect, Rockstar Games has had nothing to say about this tweet and the speculation it has created. There's no reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.