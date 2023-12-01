GTA Online Is Adding Animals In New Update

GTA Online is finally getting something fans have been asking for: animals! Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest, most ambitious franchises out there and fans are eager for the next big step with GTA 6. However, despite the fact our first trailer is just days away at this point, we are months and possibly even years away from actually getting to play it ourselves. Nevertheless, Rockstar Games has continued to update GTA Online a lot over the last ten years. The game has radically changed since its inception and has continued to unlock new possibilities with the fact that it has jumped across console generations three different times now.

Now, GTA Online will be utilizing new hardware to give fans something they've been waiting for. In the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions of the game, Grand Theft Auto V's single player added animals like cats, dogs, etc. It seems like those will be making their way into the online mode very soon. Rockstar Games confirmed that animals will be coming to GTA Online with its upcoming December update (currently no firm release date). These animals will be roaming Southern San Andreas in freemode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 (it's unclear if they're coming to PC). Given it was only mentioned that these animals would be in Southern San Andreas AKA the city, it may suggest we won't see things like deer, mountain lions, and other bigger animals up north. We have no idea if this is just more window dressing or if there will be a purpose to this. Perhaps we'll be able to get pets or something in GTA Online eventually, but it is exciting to see the game continuing to expand. Many were confused for years as to why these animals existed in single player, but not online.

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode allowed players to hunt animals and even have dogs as pets, granted in a fairly limited way. Given that game has a lot more detail than GTA Online, it's a bit surprising. However, the engines of the games are likely quite different and there are probably other factors that have limited GTA Online from having cats and dogs running around for a while. Either way, soon you and your friends can go chase stray cats around San Andreas.