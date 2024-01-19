GTA Online Offers Salvage Yard Bonuses and More in New Update

GTA Online's latest weekly update has arrived and it allows all kinds of new ways to make money. GTA Online is one of the biggest games out there and it has managed to sustain its popularity for a whole decade. We have no idea when GTA Online will come to an end, but it sure seems like it won't be anytime soon. Rockstar Games wound down major support for Red Dead Online faster than it did GTA Online and it has been making an effort to ensure there is weekly updates for GTA Online even with Grand Theft Auto VI only being a year away.

With that said, the latest update for GTA Online has arrived. Players can load up the game for the next week and earn double daily income on the Salvage Yard, get a variety of discounts on weapons and vehicles, and more. It's one of the lighter weekly updates, but it also came with some major news. Rockstar Games confirmed it would begin removing features from the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Grand Theft Auto V in order to ensure those versions of the games can continue to receive big content updates in the future. The Rockstar Editor will be the first feature to go, unfortunately, but players on current gen and PC will continue to enjoy the full game and all its features without interruption. You can view the highlights of this week's update below.