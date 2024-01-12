GTA Online Gets New Bonuses and Vehicle in Latest Update

GTA Online has gotten a brand new update that gives players access to a new vehicle and new discounts. Now that it is 2024, we are officially one year away from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games confirmed in December that the new Grand Theft Auto game will release in 2025 for current-gen consoles, but there's no word on PC. In the meantime, it looks like the developer will continue to support Grand Theft Auto V as new updates continue to roll in for the incredibly successful game. Rockstar Games has not detailed its plans to wind down GTA Online, but we wouldn't be surprised if this is the last year for traditional support for the game. It would make sense for the developer to shift all its resources and efforts to its next big title as it ramps up to release.

With that said, GTA Online has gotten its latest weekly update. The new update adds a brand new SUV for players to purchase, new Salvage Yard robbery vehicles, various bonuses on different activities in the game, and a plethora of discounts on weapons and vehicles across the game. You can view all the highlights down below.

New Albany Cavalcade XL SUV, available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and on display at the Luxury Autos Showroom

available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and on display at the Luxury Autos Showroom Triple GTA$ and RP on the Community Series

on the Community Series Double GTA$ on Tow Truck Service

on Tow Truck Service Double GTA$ and RP on Drop Zone

on Drop Zone Salvage Yard Robberies Vehicles: The Pegassi Torero (Sports Classic), Vapid Dominator ASP (Muscle), and Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe)

The Pegassi Torero (Sports Classic), Vapid Dominator ASP (Muscle), and Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe) Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Vulcar Warrener (Sedan), Western Wolfsbane (Motorcycle), Übermacht Zion Cabrio (Coupe), Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle, 30% off), and Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) (Sedan, 30% off)

The Vulcar Warrener (Sedan), Western Wolfsbane (Motorcycle), Übermacht Zion Cabrio (Coupe), Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle, 30% off), and Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) (Sedan, 30% off) Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Fathom FR36 (Coupe) and the new Albany Cavalcade XL (SUV)

The Fathom FR36 (Coupe) and the new Albany Cavalcade XL (SUV) Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Ocelot Locust (Sports), Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored, Sedan), Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle), and Vysser Neo (Sports)

30% off the Ocelot Locust (Sports), Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored, Sedan), Invetero Coquette BlackFin (Muscle), and Vysser Neo (Sports) This Week's Gun Van Discounts: 40% off the Double Barrel Shotgun, plus 40% off the Crowbar for GTA+ Members