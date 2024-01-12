Rockstar Games is a developer known for largely working with unknown stars when it comes to the casts of its more modern games, but Grand Theft Auto VI may be an exception. In the early GTA games, Rockstar stacked its cast with famous actors from Ray Liotta to Samuel L. Jackson, but this reportedly wasn't a glamorous experience behind the scenes when it came to certain actors. There are reports that some actors started fiery arguments on set and left the creators of the game with a bad taste in their mouth. By the time Grand Theft Auto IV rolled around, there weren't too many major actors in the game. Some comedians like Ricky Gervais, Bill Hader, and others appeared in significantly smaller roles such as cameos in Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V had some others appear as radio DJs. Dr. Dre also appeared in GTA Online for an update centered around him and his music, but that was probably the most prominent role for a celebrity in years in a Rockstar game.

With that said, the long-awaited and highly anticipated GTA 6 may feature some big names. Rapper T-Pain has accidentally revealed that he is working on GTA 6 in some capacity. The actor was asked why he no longer plays NoPixel, an RP server on the GTA 5 mod FiveM during a recent Twitch stream. He revealed that Rockstar Games asked him not to do RP anymore because of his work on the new game and he obliged. He went on to joke about how Rockstar then acquired the people who created the mods after making this request for him, but is happy to cooperate with him. Given how tight-lipped Rockstar is with its games and we still don't officially know who is even playing the two protagonists in GTA 6, this was likely a mistake on T-Pain's part. While it's entirely possible T-Pain could be playing a character integral to the story, it seems a bit more likely that he'll be a DJ on one of the GTA 6 radio stations similar to someone like Kenny Loggins in Grand Theft Auto V.

T-Pain says he was told that he couldn’t RP in GTA because he was working on GTA 6, but then Rockstar recruits the team behind the biggest GTA RP community pic.twitter.com/9kxOLsiYZR — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 12, 2024

As of right now, T-Pain hasn't indicated what he is doing with GTA 6. He may just be making music for the game or something along those lines, but we'll have to wait and see. Grand Theft Auto VI is due out in 2025, so maybe we'll hear more about T-Pain's role in the game later this year.