GTA Online Removing One PS4 and Xbox One Feature Very Soon

GTA Online players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles got some bad news this week with Rockstar Games announcing that one of the Grand Theft Auto game's features will be removed from those platforms soon. That feature that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are ditching is the Rockstar Editor tool which allowed players to edit clips they captured from GTA Online and the story mode of GTA 5. The Rockstar Editor is being removed pretty soon, too, with the feature to be retired on February 20th, so players are being warned to preserve their saved clips between now and then before they're lost for good.

The removal of this feature was mentioned in the GTA Online weekly update post that talked about bonuses, high-paying missions, and other things for players to check out this week.

GTA Online Removing Rockstar Editor from PS4 and Xbox One Versions

For those wondering why the feature is being removed, it's related to the waning power of the older consoles that GTA Online is still played on. As Rockstar Games and other developers continue to look to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles for newer releases, Rockstar said it's time to ditch this feature in order to continue providing updates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions moving forward.

"As we begin to approach the limits of what's possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles, we are taking necessary steps to allow for future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," Rockstar said. "As part of these changes, the Rockstar Editor (including any Clips or Projects saved in the Rockstar Editor) will no longer be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as of February 20, 2024. The Rockstar Editor will continue to be fully supported on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC."

Support for Rockstar Editor and saved Clips or Projects on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is ending on Feb. 20, 2024. More info here: https://t.co/6ISWG2NtbC — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) January 18, 2024

Rockstar's commitment to supporting "future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One" is reassuring here since it doesn't suggest that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will become unsupported anytime in the near future and instead suggests that those players can expect to keep getting updates for the time being. But however early it may be in the process, this does technically mark the very beginning of Rockstar winding down support for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online. The Rockstar Editor may be going away first, but over time, it wouldn't be surprising to see fewer and fewer features supported on those platforms.

How to Export Rockstar Editor Clips from GTA Online

If you've got clips attached to the Rockstar Editor that you want to save, Rockstar advised you to do so soon as "all clips or projects will be deleted on February 20, 2024, when the Rockstar Editor is removed from these platforms. To save them, the process is pretty straightforward: head to the Rockstar Editor, select the "Video Gallery" option, find the clip or project you want to export, and pick the option that allows you to upload it to YouTube. You'll be asked to double check titles and descriptions and so on, but that's all there is to it.

Rockstar Games shared a page on its support site about this topic for those looking for more info.