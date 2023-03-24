GTA Online's Weekly Update Features Major Cash Bonuses and More

GTA Online's new weekly update gives players a bunch of major bonuses for a variety of jobs. Despite being a decade old, Rockstar Games has been overly committed to supporting GTA Online very consistently. It's hard to say there are many AAA games at the level of Grand Theft Auto that have managed to sustain themselves for this long, but Rockstar created a game that was so good at its core, it only got better with every new update. Now, there's seemingly endless amounts of content at play and it has even managed to outlast the far more recently released Red Dead Online which has been sunset to focus on the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA Online, on the other hand, just got a bunch of major content updates over the last few months which add new missions and side content for players to partake in. Although that arc has now concluded, there are a bunch of ways to make some money in the new weekly update for the game. The First Dose and The Last Dose missions are offering 2X GTA$ and RP, raiding stash houses, and selling product to street dealers. There are also discounted vehicles, ways to make free money through Prime Gaming, and more. You can see the full breakdown below.

Double Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions and 50% higher Acid Production Speed

Double GTA$ and RP for raiding Stash Houses and on Trap Door

Double GTA$ on Taxi Work and Street Dealer Sales

Los Santos Drug Wars Bonuses through March 29:

Complete The Last Dose Mission This is an Intervention to get the Floral Güffy Pool Sliders

Resupply your Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission to get the Black Enema Flourish Ski mask

Raid a daily Stash House to receive the Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask

Finish all The Last Dose missions to get the Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Premium Test Ride: The Grotti Turismo Classic

This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Ron Alternates and Elysian Island