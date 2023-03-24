GTA Online's Weekly Update Features Major Cash Bonuses and More
GTA Online's new weekly update gives players a bunch of major bonuses for a variety of jobs. Despite being a decade old, Rockstar Games has been overly committed to supporting GTA Online very consistently. It's hard to say there are many AAA games at the level of Grand Theft Auto that have managed to sustain themselves for this long, but Rockstar created a game that was so good at its core, it only got better with every new update. Now, there's seemingly endless amounts of content at play and it has even managed to outlast the far more recently released Red Dead Online which has been sunset to focus on the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game.
GTA Online, on the other hand, just got a bunch of major content updates over the last few months which add new missions and side content for players to partake in. Although that arc has now concluded, there are a bunch of ways to make some money in the new weekly update for the game. The First Dose and The Last Dose missions are offering 2X GTA$ and RP, raiding stash houses, and selling product to street dealers. There are also discounted vehicles, ways to make free money through Prime Gaming, and more. You can see the full breakdown below.
- Double Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions and 50% higher Acid Production Speed
- Double GTA$ and RP for raiding Stash Houses and on Trap Door
- Double GTA$ on Taxi Work and Street Dealer Sales
- Los Santos Drug Wars Bonuses through March 29:
- Complete The Last Dose Mission This is an Intervention to get the Floral Güffy Pool Sliders
- Resupply your Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission to get the Black Enema Flourish Ski mask
- Raid a daily Stash House to receive the Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask
- Finish all The Last Dose missions to get the Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Grotti Turismo Classic
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Ron Alternates and Elysian Island
- This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Willard Eudora, Übermacht Rebla GTS, Weeny Issi Classic, Benefactor Streiter, and Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Annis RE-7B and Pfister Astron
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Weeny Issi Sport
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Finish in the Top 2 of LS Car Meet Series Races two days in a row to earn the Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Ocelot Pariah, Enus Deity, and Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Gun Van Additional Discounts: 55% off the Advanced Rifle (GTA+ Members), and 40% off the Combat PDW
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the MTL Brickade 6X6 with Acid Lab Installation, Annis 300R, Western Powersurge, Taxi, and Annis RE-7B, 35% off the Bravado Gauntlet Classic, 40% off the Enus Deity and Übermacht Rebla GTS
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Ocelot Virtue (Super) with Jackal and Ocelot Racing liveries, the Agency Vehicle Workshop, free Clothing, extra rewards in Fooligan Jobs and Hotring Races, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week