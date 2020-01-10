Rockstar Games May Be Revealing GTA 6 or Bully 2 Soon

Could Rockstar Games reveal Grand Theft Auto VI or Bully 2 soon? Well, some fans are hoping the latest development out of the developer suggests this. Over on Twitter, Bully Youtuber TheNathanNS noticed that Rockstar Games has posted a new job listing for a video editor, and within this listing is mention that Rockstar is looking for someone “to communicate the emotional content and excitement of a game within a 60 second format.” In other words, it’s looking for someone who can make a good trailer. Further, the listing notes Rockstar wants someone with “experience with both drama and documentary and able to craft a compelling narrative.”

Now, it’s possible Rockstar Games is simply looking for a video editor, and the details of the listing are not worth looking too much into. But that’s what the Internet does: looks too much into things. As TheNathanNS points out, it’s quite possible this is for Red Dead Redemption 2, or more specifically, Red Dead Online, because RDR2 doesn’t exist to Rockstar Games anymore. And the snippet about “drama and emotional content” doesn’t scream Bully or Grand Theft Auto as much as it does Red Dead. After all, the former are usually lighter in tone, and so is the marketing around them. Yet again, there are emotional elements to both GTA and Bully, so I don’t think this part rules them out completely. However, it’s true that Red Dead Redemption 2 has a more dramatic and emotional tone to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: Rockstar Games are hiring for a video editor “to communicate the emotional content and excitement of a game within a 60 second format.” (TRAILER!) Also mentions “experience with both drama and documentary and able to craft a compelling narrative.”https://t.co/3D6KdvB9Ot — TheNathanNS (@TheNathanNS) January 10, 2020

Unfortunately, right now, all we can do is speculate as the bigger question lingers over us: is Rockstar Games hiring a new video editor to simply make more Red Dead Online trailers or is it to reveal its next game? As you may remember, there was a report from last year that claimed Bully 2 was releasing this year. If that’s the case, then, well, Rockstar Games has some trailers to make.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will Rockstar Games reveal its next game this year?