Rockstar Games Job Listing May Hide Major GTA 6 Release Date Clue

A new Rockstar Games job listing may hide a major GTA 6 release date clue, or at least that is what Grand Theft Auto fans are hopeful over. Rockstar has already confirmed GTA 6 will release sometime in 2025, but it has yet to provide anything more specific. When this will change, we do not know, but ahead of this a new job listing may narrow the window of time. The job listing is specifically for the Russian localization of the game. And as some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out, the job listing may indicate Rockstar Games is planning an early 2025 release rather than the late 2025 release many have assumed will be the case.

As it is pointed out over on Reddit, the position is for a 12-month contract. Meanwhile, in the "responsibility" section of the job listing mentions the applicant will "ensure the final product quality is as high as possible." So, we know localization usually happens at the end of game development for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, the contract is only 12 months long and it even states the applicant will be working on "the final product."

12 months from now is obviously early 2025. The million dollar question is how much time will be between the finalization of localization and the game's release. There shouldn't be too much between the two, which in turn may suggests a release in the first half of the year at bare minimum.

"They probably wouldn't hire a language tester just for them to leave in March 2025 and have the game released late 2025, as the game would probably need more testing by then," points out the Reddit post linked above.

Right now, it is hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this, but these are reasonable observations and reasonable conclusions to draw from these observations. So far, Rockstar Games has not touched any of this speculation with any type of comment. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

