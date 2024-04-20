GTA 6 Leak May Reveal Size of Game's Map, And It's Massive

A new GTA 6 leak is making the rounds for potentially revealing the size of the game's map, and if it is accurate, the GTA 6 map is going to be massive. The expectation of Grand Theft Auto fans is that the map of GTA 6 will be bigger than GTA 5, which is a safe expectation for many reasons that are neither here nor there. The better question is how much bigger? Further, will the map just be Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, plus some surrounding area, or the entire state of Leonida (Florida)? Could it be even more than this?

To this end, GTA 6 fans have been working around the clock on a well-known community project called the "GTA VI – Vice City & Leonida State Mapping Project," which aims to create and piece together the game's map based primarily on the massive GTA 6 leak from a couple years ago.

The latest iteration from the project has produced map that is 125 square kilometers. If this is the true size of the GTA 6 map, then the GTA 6 map is going to be 2.55x bigger than the GTA 5 map. If you're having a hard time visualizing this difference, you can see the difference in a side by side here.

Again, if this map is accurate, there is going to be lots of rural area in the game, which is similar to GTA 5, and how Rockstar Games was able to expand the map without breaking the bank as rural areas are no doubt substantially cheaper to produce per square inch. What remains to be seen is how much the ocean will be used to expand the map even more. The reveal trailer for the game, and previous leaks, have suggested there will be far more water activities than GTA 5, which could end up making the GTA 6 map feel even bigger.

All of that said, remember this is essentially speculation at the end of the day. Not only that, it is speculation based on leaks. In other words, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. In the meantime, for more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage -- including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation -- click here.