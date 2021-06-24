Grand Theft Auto Fans Think Rockstar Games Just Teased GTA 6

✖

Grand Theft Auto fans think Rockstar Games is teasing GTA 6, or at least some GTA fans think this. More specifically, some GTA fans think the new GTA Online updates and the articles for them are teasing GTA 6 and its rumored Vice City setting. What's the evidence for this? Well, it's a bit flimsy, but it's more compelling than the majority of recent GTA 6 theories, speculation, and rumors.

Taking to Twitter, GTA 6 News pointed out that "Rockstar seems to be teasing GTA in Vice City setting in their recent GTA Online article." To this end, the Twitter account points out the yacht in the update looks very similar to the yacht in GTA Vice City, and it does.

Rockstar seems to be teasing GTA 6 in Vice City setting in their recent GTA Online article. #GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/nvwBaWSm91 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) June 24, 2021

In the replies to the tweet above, one fan was quick to point out that this yacht isn't new, thus this can't be a tease, to which GTA 6 News replied to with the following:

"Since last year, when rockstar introduces a summer update they always put Vice City colors in their pictures. When the teaser for the summer update of 2020 came out everyone thought it was the announcement of GTA 6 and everyone was saying how it looks like Vice City.

Deadline — Return of the Shotaro This week brings seven new arenas to the cutting-edge game mode across some of the city’s most notorious landmarks — and they’re paying out 3X GTA$ and RP all week long: https://t.co/WaIfDYYhDh pic.twitter.com/ZT9omLYGzp — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 24, 2021

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While the summer updates to the game do have a Vice City vibe and while the latest Cayo Perico Heist update also had a Vice City vibe, this doesn't mean Rockstar Games is teasing GTA 6. It could be doing that, but for now, that's a major stretch.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Rockstar Games is teasing GTA 6?