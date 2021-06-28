GTA 6 Insider Shares Bad News About Release Date

✖

One notable insider has shared some bad news about the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is the highly-anticipated sequel to one of the most popular games of all-time. While GTA VI itself hasn't been announced by developer Rockstar Games just yet, based on the new information we have now received about the title's launch, it might be quite a long time until we see it revealed in an official capacity.

This news specifically comes by way of one Tom Henderson, who is a notable video game industry insider that has a very solid track record. In a new video posted to Henderson's YouTube channel, he shared all of the information that he currently has heard behind the scenes about GTA VI. In the process, he also talked about when the game might launch and said that everything he has heard leads him to believe that it won't arrive until 2024 or 2025. In the past, Henderson notes that he thought 2023 was a possible release window for GTA VI, but he now notes that this was a "premature" estimation.

It's important to stress that this 2024 or 2025 release window from Henderson is purely a prediction on his own point. While he does have some info related to the project, he doesn't know when the game is specifically poised to launch based on Rockstar's plans. However, this span of time that Henderson is going off of is based on things that he claims to know are happening at Rockstar. As such, his release window estimation is likely pretty accurate.

Still, it's always important to stress with rumors of this type that you should take everything that has been expressed with a grain of salt. Henderson himself even notes that the information he has relayed here could be incorrect, especially with GTA VI being so far away from launch.

While this wait is surely one that will agonize many Grand Theft Auto fans, Rockstar at least intends to keep players somewhat busy by re-releasing GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. This new port of the game is set to launch on November 11 and will mark the third console generation that it has appeared on.

So what do you think about this new information related to the release date of GTA VI? Do you think the game will end up releasing sooner? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.