GTA 6 Setting Possibly Revealed

For awhile now, rumors and reports have been circulating that GTA 6 will take the Grand Theft Auto series back to Vice City, and also take it to South America. The short version is that many rumors have suggested that the next installment from Rockstar Games — which is presumably in development for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett — will be set in multiple areas, with Vice City and somewhere in South America being the two main locations. Many of these rumors have also suggested the game takes place across multiple eras and will center around the cocaine drug trade and cartels of the 1980s.

That said, in a recent teaser for upcoming GTA Online content, Rockstar Games interestingly showed a map of the world, or at least of the western hemisphere. The globe appears only for less than a second, but for whatever reason the South American continent is lit up, while everything else is dimmed. Now, whether there’s anything to this, who knows. It could be a tease. It could be Rockstar Games trolling. And of course it could be absolutely nothing. However, even if it’s nothing, it’s a pretty odd coincidence. Below, you can peep the teaser for yourself:

The Diamond Casino & Resort: Score Big in Los Santos pic.twitter.com/M8TQ1KTEEZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2019

Again, take this speculation with a grain of salt, because that’s all it is, speculation. However, it certainly has Grand Theft Auto fans talking and pondering the future of the series. There’s nothing here worth taking to the bookies, but it’s interesting.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced or confirm Grand Theft Auto VI. That said, it’s obviously in development. After all, the series prints money for Rockstar. The more salient question is: when will we see it and is it Rockstar’s next game? The answer to the latter question is probably, however, recent Bully 2 rumors suggest otherwise.

Anyway, for more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on Grand Theft Auto VI, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the unannounced game by clicking right here.