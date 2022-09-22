GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games Turns Off Social Media Comments

Following the GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar Games has taken some protective measures on social media. Last weekend, an anonymous hacker claimed responsibility for breaching Rockstar Games' networks and leaked 90 gameplay videos of Grand Theft Auto VI. The leak was massive as Rockstar has only briefly acknowledged that it's working on a new Grand Theft Auto, but hasn't revealed any other details about it. The leak revealed the game's two protagonists, the setting, new gameplay features, missions, and much, much more. It was a devastating leak and one that prompted Rockstar Games to respond and reassure fans that it is not expected to have any long term impact on the game's development. The hacker also claimed responsibility for a recent Uber security breach and the FBI is now investigating the matter.

Today, Rockstar Games released its usual weekly update for GTA Online with various bonuses, discounts, and other small additions and changes, only this time, there was a slight difference. Rockstar Games turned off the comments for its post about this new update on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. A number of Rockstar Games employees have also locked their social media accounts, ensuring no one can view their profile unless they're already following them. This seems to be a result of people spamming leaked videos, images, and other related comments under the posts of both Rockstar Games proper and its employees. While employees are free to do as they please, it's unclear how long Rockstar will lock its social media account for.

Perhaps this will last until the game has a proper reveal and fans will be able to focus on that instead of unfinished footage. However, we have no idea when Rockstar is planning to show off any footage of the game. It could be weeks, months, or even next year as there's no real time table for this title at the moment. Either way, it seems that the developer is doing everything it can to try and move away from the leaks.

