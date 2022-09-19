GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games Releases Statement

A massive leak of Grand Theft Auto VI footage over the weekend has been making the rounds online, showcasing a ton of early footage of the next Grand Theft Auto video game. It was claimed at the time that a hacker had acquired it through access to developer Rockstar Games, and now the company has officially addressed the leaks -- and confirmed that someone obtained unauthorized access to its systems and early footage of the new Grand Theft Auto.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," the official statement, attributed to the Rockstar Games Team, reads. "At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," the official statement continues. "Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

Notably, the statement seems to indicate that the leaks will not impact the development timeline of the new Grand Theft Auto. There had been some speculation that, given the severity, the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI could get pushed back. There is still the possibility that more could come out, or that the unauthorized access could have been more impactful than initially assumed, and that all of this could change, but for now Rockstar Games seems to be on track despite it all.

Officially, all that is truly known about Grand Theft Auto VI is that a new Grand Theft Auto is officially in development. The official title might not even be Grand Theft Auto VI, but that is what everyone has been calling it in the absence of an official title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto video game right here.

What do you think about Rockstar's response to the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks? Are you looking forward to learning more about the upcoming title, officially, in the near future?