GTA 6 Leaks: FBI Investigating Alleged Rockstar Games Hacker

The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the alleged Rockstar Games hacker. In case you somehow missed what is undoubtedly the biggest gaming story of the year thus far, 90 videos showcasing Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online and source code was reported to have been stolen. This all came via a hacker who also claimed responsibility for a recent Uber hack. Of course, some folks doubted the leak was authentic in the first place, but Take-Two Interactive began to remove the footage from YouTube and Twitter with Rockstar Games later confirming it was real. Some feared that this hack could have an impact on the development of GTA 6, but Rockstar has reaffirmed that it will have no long-term effect on the game's development at the moment.

Uber has come out and stated that it is working with the FBI and US Department of Justice on an investigation into the hacker. The ride sharing company acknowledged the reports that the hacker has claimed to be behind both the Rockstar Games and Uber hack. As of right now, Rockstar Games has not provided any additional information outside of its initial comment that was released on Monday morning.

"We believe that this attacker (or attackers) are affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so," reads Uber's statement. "This group typically uses similar techniques to target technology companies, and in 2022 alone has breached Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others. There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games. We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts."

Whether or not anything will come of this remains to be seen. Given the severity of these hacks, the effect it has had on the stock prices of related companies, and more, the current and potential damage is no laughing matter. Rockstar Games has noted that it will talk more about Grand Theft Auto VI soon, but it's unclear what the company defines as "soon".

What do you think of the Rockstar Games breach? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T IGN]