GTA 6 Release Date Rumor Is Bad News

A new GTA 6 rumor has bad news about the game's release date. Grand Theft Auto fans have been caught up in speculation that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal GTA 6 soon, which in turn suggests a release date isn't very far away. However, according to a prominent industry insider and leaker, the game is still -- at least -- four to five years away. In other words, it's not getting revealed anytime soon. In fact, if this is accurate, it's not releasing until 2026 or 2027, which will likely be towards the end of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation.

Word of GTA 6 being years away comes from Okami, a leaker best known for their leaks and scoops pertaining to Call of Duty. In a tweet mentioning the information above, Okami notes that they would be "shocked" if the game was out by 2025.

The tweet comes amidst the aforementioned speculation, which erupted due to a few job listings for game testers across several different Rockstar studios. To some, this was an indication that development was revving up, but it looks this was a false interpretation.

Hate to break it to y'all but GTA 6 is at least 4-5 years away. I'd be shocked if we had it in our hands before 2025. https://t.co/2kZczYkhVQ — Okami (@Okami13_) May 3, 2021

At the time of the job listings, we noted that a company the size of Rockstar Games is regularly hiring game testers, a part of game development that experiences a lot of churnover. Further, we also noted that even if this is for a game, it's likely the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which is scheduled to release in the coming months.

All of that said, it's worth noting that it's not 100 percent clear how much of this speculation versus scoop. Whatever the case, it lines up with what we have heard about the game, which is that it's still a ways off.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this comment or the speculation that prompted it. This probably won't change, but if it does, the story will be updated accordingly. In the most recent and related news, Grand Theft Auto was recently linked to violence by a politician.