Rockstar Games Confirms Bad News About GTA 6's Release Date

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has seemingly confirmed some bad news about the release date of GTA 6. More specifically, it has essentially revealed that the new Grand Theft Auto won't be releasing anytime soon. During its latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that it's expecting a "light" fiscal year in terms of releases. In other words, it has a light lineup of games releasing between April 2020 and March 2021, which all but confirms Grand Theft Auto VI will be not releasing during this window. If it was, you wouldn't refer to the year as "light" to a room full of your investors.

That said, Take-Two Interactive did suggest the following fiscal year will be bigger in this regard, which could mean GTA 6 will drop sometime during this window of April 2021 to March 2022. If this is the case, then the new installment will presumably be revealed later this year. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed two years ahead of its release, and this is typically Rockstar Games' marketing strategy when it comes to its biggest releases. So, if the game is going to release sometime in 2021 or 2022, it would mean a reveal would have to be somewhat on the horizon.

Over the past couple of years, rumors have suggested the new Grand Theft Auto would release as early as 2020. At the time the rumors seemed like wishful thinking, and now we know that's exactly what they were.

Recently, there have been conflicting reports about the game's development. Some have claimed the game is still in the early stages of development, while others have suggested the game is actually further along in development than we think. There have even been suggestions the game could release ahead of schedule, but it would come at a big cost. All of this is to say, nobody seems to know when the next Grand Theft Auto is releasing, but what we do know is it won't be dropping before March 2021.

At the moment of publishing, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been officially announced by Rockstar Games, but that hasn't stopped rumors, reports, and speculation from flooding the Internet about the inevitable PS5 and Xbox Series X game. To make sure you're up to date on the latest scuttlebutt surrounding the title, click here.

