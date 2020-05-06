GTA 6 Insiders Can't Agree About the Game's Release Date

✖

Industry insiders can't agree about the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI. Some are saying it's years away, while others are suggesting it's actually closer to release than this. According to reputable and trusted Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the game is years away and still in early development. This is something the industry insider has said in the past, and it's a point he recently reiterated. However, according to several Rockstar Games insiders, this isn't actually the case.

One Rockstar Games insider refuting this claim is Yan2295, a prominent insider when it comes to Rockstar Games, who also used to be a prominent leaker. According to Yan2295, "there is absolutely no way GTA 6 is still in early stages [of development]."

Yan2295 isn't the only Rockstar Games insider to refute this claim from Schreier. According to Tez 2, an equally prominent Rockstar Games insider, the game is actually 60 to 70 percent complete. In other words, it's not in early development at all. Of course, it's quite possible it could still be years away, nobody seems to be denying this possibility, but there is currently a lot of disagreement about the game being in the early stages of development.

Sorry dude, it is. Not what fans want to hear but that game is years away — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 4, 2020

I don't doubt your knowledge and sources, but there is absolutely no way, it just doesn't work. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) May 4, 2020

At this point, it's safe to assume GTA 6 isn't releasing this year, and it probably won't release next year either. However, 2022 seems like a reasonable possibility at this point, which means we may get an announcement sometime later this year.

At the moment of publishing, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been officially announced, but it's expected to be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and possibly PC, PS4, and Xbox One as well.

