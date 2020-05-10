✖

Is GTA 6 going to be revealed on May 12? Some Grand Theft Auto fans think so, but this seems more like fanciful thinking than anything else. So, why do some fans of the Rockstar Games series think the game is going to be revealed on Tuesday? Well, because The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley recently revealed there will be a "surprise game reveal" on May 12 at 12 p.m. ET. And while this could be GTA 6, it's highly unlikely it is.

For one, there's nothing here that suggests it will be GTA 6. However, to be fair to Grand Theft Auto fans, there's no hint at all what the game will be. And thus it's easy to wistfully think it could be Grand Theft Auto. That said, Keighley does suggest the game is going to get gamers excited.

Over on Twitter, Keighley tweeted out "just to manage expectations the Tuesday game is something cool and fun." On the surface level, this seems to suggest that gamers should lower than anticipation and expectations, however, I think it's actually saying the opposite. In a different Twitter thread, one fan pointed out that a lot of fans are currently burned out on the underwhelming streak of next-gen events, and Keighley shouldn't add to this. Replying to this suggestion, The Game Awards host said "Let's talk again soon," followed by a smiley face. Of course, this could be about something coming later this month, but you'd assume this is in reference to Tuesday's game.

Whatever the case, this still doesn't change the fact that there's no way this game reveal is going to be GTA 6. Why? Because Rockstar Games handles its own reveals. It doesn't reveal games at E3 or The Game Awards or any other event, and it doesn't partner with anyone to reveal any of its games, let alone what will be the most anticipated game in existence once it's announced. In the past, Rockstar Games has done this, but not in a while.

When GTA 6 is revealed, it's probably going to be in a similar style of Red Dead Redemption 2. There's going to be some build-up and it's going to seem like a completely random week to reveal a game. For what it's worth, I think this random week will happen sometime this fall.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not officially announced that GTA 6 is in development. However, the game has been subject to many rumors and "leaks" recently, all of which you can read about right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.