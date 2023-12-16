GTA 6 Analysis Has Bad News About Game's Release Date

Officially, Rockstar Games has given GTA 6 a 2025 release date. This obviously gives Grand Theft Auto fans a 12-month window, which is huge. January 2025 vs December 2025, for example, is a huge difference. To this end, if you are expecting to play the game in the first half of 2025, you may want to give up on this prospect, or at least that's what some new analysis from the business world suggests.

Analysts over at Bank America -- whose job is to predict the future of the market -- believe the nature of the GTA 6 trailer and other indicators point towards a release later in 2025 rather than earlier in the year. More specifically, according to the analysts, they don't believe the game is in alpha testing yet, making a release within the next 18 months very unlikely. Further, if the game was coming out earlier in the year, then a PC version could hypothetically hit sometime later in the same year, but the lack of a 2025 date for the PC version suggests it will be coming in 2026 or beyond, which also means an initial release deeper into 2025.

"The GTA 6 debut trailer, while exciting, did not contain elements that convince us that the game is well into alpha testing," said analysts Omar Dessouky and Arthur Chu. Moreover, it did not mention a PC version launching in 2025."

It's important to note this is just speculation, but when you consider these two individuals make the big bucks for their speculation, which in turn advises business and investing procedure, it's worth paying attention to. They could be dead wrong, but making these calls is part of their job, and something they are presumably quite good at.

For what it is worth, we also expect the game to come out later in 2025, sometime in the fall because this is when Rockstar Games has released both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. It is also when many of the year's biggest games tend to release. There are concerns the game could be delayed out of 2025, just like RDR2 and GTA 5, but we don't anticipate this happening as from what we understand the 2025 window is a pragmatic one that the development team is confident they will hit.