GTA 6 First Character Possibly Leaked

A voice actor may have just revealed a GTA 6 character. Rockstar Games has yet to announce the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, but its development is the worst kept secret in the industry. That said, everything we know about the game is through rumors, reports, and leaks, which is to say, we only have unofficial information on the game. The latest bit of unofficial information comes from a voice actor who is apparently working with Rockstar Games, though it's not clear if it's for GTA 6 or GTA Online or something else.

Taking to Facebook, the voice actor, Dave Jackso, revealed that he "just found out" that he's playing the role of police chief Captain McClane "in the new Grand Theft Auto series."

"So... I just found out from the producers, that it’s official; | will play the role of police chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series," said Jackson in a now-deleted Facebook post. "I didn’t have the heart to tell them that I didn’t really have the time for it! Haha! Yep...someday I WILL take a nap! | know it! I JUST KNOW IT! haha! Seriously, it is a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of folks. If you are a gamer, stay tuned..."

Following this up, industry insider Tom Henderson relayed word that he spoke with Jackson after the voice actor made this post, and he was unable to "provide any significant evidence to back up his claims." Adding to this, Henderson says Jackson was "not sure if it's for GTA 6 or another episode in GTA 5." To this end, Jackson did note that a new trailer is in production. If this is the case, the character is likely for GTA Online or some type of new GTA 5 content for the "Expanded and Enhanced" edition coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there's little reason to doubt the claims of Jackson, it's obvious the voice actor isn't 100 percent sure what game the character is for. Whatever the case, if a trailer is indeed in the works, we should find out soon, and because of this, you'd have to move GTA 6 to the bottom list of possibilities, as according to various reports, it's nowhere near being ready for reveal.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.