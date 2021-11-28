Rockstar Games Founder Predicts Major GTA 6 Change

One of the co-founders of Rockstar Games, Jamie King, who is no longer with the company, thinks GTA 6 may be very different in a few major ways compared to GTA 5 and previous installments. It’s well-known that the Grand Theft Auto series is a satire of America, and thus humor and being edgy is part of the DNA of the franchise. However, Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King thinks this could change going forward, starting with GTA 6.

Now, it’s unclear who King remains in contact with at the company, but there’s no word of this prediction being based on any type of inside knowledge. Whatever the case, King thinks the company could be different going forward, due to more than one contributing factor, including the massive success of GTA 5 and GTA Online and the notable departures the company has suffered the last few years. That said, King has a hard time imagining things changing so much that it would result in Rockstar messing up the machine it has created.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the tone starts changing, and if it’s maybe not quite as edgy or quite as funny,” said King. “I just think maybe there’s more opportunity for them to do something cheesy, cause they never do. Maybe not, right? Again, there’s a beautiful machine there that you’d have to try really hard to f**k up, to screw up. I just look at the success of [GTA] 5 and [GTA] Online and [Red Dead] Redemption 2, and I think that there just going to be fine. But I think culturally, internally, both at [Rockstar] North and [Rockstar] New York they are missing Leslie [Benzies] and Dan [Houser]. Yeah, there’s a difference, for sure.”

Again, how much of this is pure and utter speculation versus a take based on some level of insight, we don’t know, but it’s an interesting tidbit from an even more interesting interview that dives into other topics like why King left the company and Take-Two Interactive’s influence on Rockstar.

