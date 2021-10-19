GTA 6 “Large-Scale Destruction” and More Potentially Leaked by Rockstar Games Job Listing

A new Rockstar Games job listing for a VFX artist makes no mention of Grand Theft Auto VI, but naturally, Grand Theft Auto fans think it’s about GTA 6. To be fair to these fans, Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6, or at least that’s what a plethora of reports and any reasonable assumption claim. The better question regarding the job listing has less to do with what game the applicant will be working on, and more if Grand Theft Auto fans should look into the listing and what it says. If it’s the latter, there are some juicy details to be had.

The job listing, which is for Rockstar New England specifically, notes of “large-scale destruction,” rain dripping from buildings, and other visual effects very few games ever even ponder let alone attempt to achieve.

“We help to bring extra life to the environment, characters, weapons, vehicles, and more,” reads the job listing. “The visual effects help to immerse the player in a believable world, from using ambient effects for things like insects around the player and rain dripping off buildings up to large-scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing to the ground.”

The job listing continues:

“We control vast networks of data that drive many large systems. Our technology is used to tie the world together; weapons create bullet impacts, vehicles kick up dirt and smoke and leave debris when they crash, objects get dirty when they fall in the mud.”

Again, all of this sounds great, but how much of it is just language for the purpose of the job listing versus things Grand Theft Auto fans can expect from GTA 6? Unfortunately, we don’t know, and there’s one detail in the job listing that suggests Grand Theft Auto fans shouldn’t look too much into the listing and how it relates to GTA 6, and that’s the mention of both current and next-gen consoles. While not impossible, it seems unlikely GTA 6 will be on PS4 and Xbox One, assuming that’s what is meant by “current” consoles.

For now, take all of this speculation for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the job listing and the speculation it has created, and we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.